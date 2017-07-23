Porsche 911 RSR Picks Up Historic Win At Lime Rock Park In Connecticut

It took the 911 RSR a combined 12 races in six countries across two series, but the Porsche’s new-for-2017 race car picked up its first win Saturday at one of New England’s most well-known circuits.

The No. 911 led the No. 912 Porsche to historic a 1-2 finish in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park. Although the 911 is famously rear-engined, Porsche, for the first time, opted for a mid-engine layout with the 911 RSR.

. @PatrickPilet celebrate our first win of the season and first with new #Porsche #911RSR pic.twitter.com/7a1aFiV3Jd — Porsche GT Team IMSA (@PorscheNAracing) July 22, 2017

When Porsche debuted the car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, it announced it would enter it in both the North American sports car series, as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship. Although the aerodynamic benefits of the RSR’s package had secured it three pole positions prior to Lime Rock, it still hadn’t won a race in IMSA or the WEC.

The car’s maiden victory likely was worth the wait for Porsche Motorsport, though, as it came in fairly dominant fashion, with the team persevering through heat and a condensed race weekend to take victory from pole.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche