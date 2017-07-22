PSG Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch ICC Soccer Game Online

Soccer fans in the United States have plenty to look forward to Saturday.

In addition to Costa Rica vs. Team USA in the Gold Cup and a slew of MLS contests, there’s also two 2017 International Champions Cup games between some of the best club squads in the world.

The second of those ICC matchups features France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham of the English Premier League at the Citrus Bowl. It should be a fun one.

Here’s how you can watch PSG vs. Tottenham online.

When: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images