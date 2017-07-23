Real Madrid Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch ICC Game Online

Two of club soccer’s most prestigious, successful and popular teams will meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday when Manchester United and Real Madrid clash in the latest game of the International Champions Cup.

United has bolstered the energy of its fans with the recent signing of forward Romelu Lukaku, while Madrid’s fans still are feeling good after the club’s 2016-17 UEFA Champions League title.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester United online.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images