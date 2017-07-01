Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Bullpen Continues To Deliver, Lock Down Victories

Share this:

Heading into the season, the Boston Red Sox were poised to have one of the most dominant pitching staffs in Major League Baseball.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award Winner Rick Porcello would serve as the team’s ace, while Chris Sale and David Price followed in a trio of stellar starters. But aside from Sale, the Red Sox’s starting rotation hasn’t exactly lived up to the bill.

Conversely, there were a handful of question marks surrounding Boston’s bullpen entering the 2017 campaign. Tyler Thornbug and Carson Smith’s returns remain unknown, as the two are sidelined with injury. But in a surprise to many, the Red Sox’s relievers have performed above and beyond expectations and have been a key part of Boston’s early success.

This was manifested in Friday night’s eleven-inning 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. After starter Doug Fister only lasted five innings, Boston’s bullpen was called upon earlier than it would have liked. And aside from a solo shot off of Heath Hembree in the sixth inning, the Red Sox’s relievers were flawless.

Matt Barnes tossed two perfect innings, as he didn’t allow a hit in either the seventh or eighth. Blaine Boyer was equally as impressive, scattering only one base knock in his two scoreless innings of work. And with a three-run lead to work with, Craig Kimbrel was his usual self in the ninth, overpowering Toronto to earn his 23rd save of the season.

Many have waited for Boston’s bullpen to come back to reality and implode, but judging from its work in the first half of the season, doubters probably should reconsider their skepticism.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Blue Jays.

— The Blue Jays pitching staff accounted for a remarkable 14 walks in the defeat.

— With the win, the Red Sox now are 10 games over .500 for the first time this season.

— After being involved in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2014, the Red Sox have decided to part ways with Allen Craig.

The Red Sox will release Allen Craig, who last appeared in the major leagues in 2015 and has slugged .316 in Pawtucket this season. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) June 30, 2017

— Xander Bogaerts was scheduled to have the night off, but was called upon for a pinch-hit opportunity in the eleventh. The shortstop delivered, sending a go-ahead RBI single the opposite way.

— The Red Sox now are 6-1 in extra-inning games this season.

