Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale Reaches Strikeout Milestone In Win Vs. Angels

Chris Sale doesn’t just get batters out, he embarrasses them.

The Boston Red Sox ace has been stellar this season, and has made his case as arguably the best strikeout pitcher in baseball. The left-hander had his punch out pitch working yet again Friday night, as he struck out nine Angels in Boston’s 6-2 win over Los Angeles.

Sale had the luxury of considerable run support, as the Red Sox erupted for five runnings in the first inning off Angels starter Ricky Nolasco. With a comfortable lead, Sale was more inclined to aggressively attack the strike zone.

“You just have to go out there and throw strikes,” Sale said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “At that point, you have to stay focused, but you know that you can go out and attack hitters more aggressively than usual. That set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Sale was in total command during his six scoreless innings of work, only allowing four hits and two walks.

The nine K’s against the Angels boosted Sale’s season total to 200, making him just the fourth pitcher in Major League Baseball history to accomplish that feat in 20 starts or less. With a sizeable chunk of the season remaining, a 300-strikeout season is well in Sale’s grasp. In fact, he’s in position to break the Red Sox’s single-season record, set by Pedro Martinez with 313 in 1999.

Sale has exceeded expectations in his first season in Boston, and seemingly rewrites the history books every time he takes the mound. If he continues to dominate throughout the remainder of the season, it would be hard not to award him with American League Cy Young honors.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Angels.

— Doug Fister provided some relief for Boston’s rotation as it dealt with injuries, but now it looks like the right-hander will be tasked with a new role on the team.

Doug Fister to the #RedSox bullpen. Sunday at the earliest, likely Monday. Threw 100 pitches yesterday. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 22, 2017

— Joe Kelly isn’t expected to join the Red Sox during their six-game West Coast trip, but the reliever does appear to be on his way back from injury.

Joe Kelly threw out to 150 feet today at Fenway and is scheduled for a bullpen on Sunday or Monday back in Boston. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 22, 2017

— The clock is ticking on Carson Smith pitching this season. The right-hander is scheduled to throw two bullpen sessions on either Sunday or Monday, but manager John Farrell is tabling his expectations.

“I think our expectations are tied to how he’s coming out of each work session,” Farrell said, per MassLive’s Jen McCaffrey. “There’s always been the intent and the thought that he’d be in our bullpen at some point this year. You have to adjust along the way.”

— Sale remains undefeated against the Angels, improving to 6-0 in his career with Friday’s win.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images