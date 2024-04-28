Red Sox DFA Lefty Reliever, Call Up Recent Trade Acquisition

The Red Sox made an adjustment to their bullpen before Sunday evening’s series finale against the Cubs.

Boston recalled right-handed relief pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa from Triple-A Worcester, the club announced. To make room on the active roster for Uwasawa, the Red Sox designated left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez for assignment.

Uwasawa still has yet to make his Major League Baseball debut. After a 10-year run in Nippon Professional Baseball, the 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in early January. A little over two months later, Uwasawa was traded to Boston in exchange for cash considerations.

The righty made three starts for the WooSox before the call-up, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts. Uwasawa last pitched April 21 when he allowed one run over five innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Rodríguez was in his second season with the Red Sox before he was DFA’d. After posting a 6.55 ERA across 11 total innings in 2023, Boston signed the 32-year-old to a minor-league deal in late February. Rodríguez triggered his opt-out clause a month later and surprisingly made Boston’s Opening Day roster over fellow southpaw Brennan Bernardino.

The eighth-year pro struggled across the first month of the season, racking up a 6.55 ERA over 11 total innings. Rodríguez last pitched for the Red Sox on Friday when he allowed three earned runs on three hits in one inning pitched against Chicago.

The Red Sox will go for a series win in primetime against the Cubs on Sunday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.