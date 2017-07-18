Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Hanley Ramirez Makes Cameo At First Base

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox are shaking things up a bit Tuesday night.

Hanley Ramirez will bat cleanup and play first base against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, marking his first appearance in the field since June 14. Ramirez, typically the team’s designated hitter, has started just two games at first this season, both in interleague play.

The Red Sox optioned backup first baseman Sam Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket earlier Tuesday, so Ramirez’s shift to first base allows everyday first baseman Mitch Moreland to get the night off while keeping the Ramirez’s bat in the lineup. Chris Young will assume the DH role and bat fifth.

Boston’s lineup features a few other wrinkles, as Andrew Benintendi bumps up to second in the order and Xander Bogaerts drops to sixth. Deven Marrero also is replacing Brock Holt at third base, while Sandy Leon will do the catching for starting pitcher Brian Johnson.

Johnson, who was recalled from Pawtucket on Tuesday along with pitcher Hector Velazquez, will make his fifth start of the season at the big league level. The Red Sox are a perfect 4-0 in his outings this year.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (52-42)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Brian Johnson, LHP (2-0, 2.68 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (43-49)

TBA

J.A. Happ, LHP (3-6, 3.54 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images