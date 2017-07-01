Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Dustin Pedroia, Sandy Leon Return For Boston

Share this:

The Toronto Blue Jays host the rival Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre for a special Saturday afternoon of baseball on Canada Day.

The Red Sox won the series opener 7-4 in 11 innings on Friday night, and they’ve made some changes to that lineup.

Dustin Pedroia returns to the lineup and bats second. Andrew Benintendi is sitting in favor of veteran Chris Young, who’s playing left field and batting sixth. Sam Travis enters the lineup in the seventh spot, and he’ll play first base in place of Mitch Moreland. Sandy Leon will do the catching and bat ninth for Boston.

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale to the mound. He’s had a fantastic first season in Boston so far, posting a 10-3 record with a 2.77 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 16 starts.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays matchup.

RED SOX (44-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Young, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Devin Marrero, 3B

Chris Sale, RHP (10-3, 2.77 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (37-42)

Jose Bautista, RF

Russell Martin, C

Josh Donaldson, DH

Justin Smoak, 1B

Troy Tulowitzki, SS

Steve Pearce, LF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Darwin Barney, 3B

Ryan Goins, 2B

Francisco Liriano, LHP (4-3, 5.46 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via