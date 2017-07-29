Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Scratched; Eduardo Nunez Fills In

The Boston Red Sox acquired Eduardo Nunez for his versatility, and it turns out they already need it.

Nunez originally was slated to start at shortstop Saturday night, giving Xander Bogaerts the night off for the Red Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. But Dustin Pedroia was a late scratch from Boston’s lineup, meaning Nunez now is playing second base in place of Pedroia and batting second behind leadoff man Mookie Betts.

John Farrell said Dustin Pedroia being scratched is related to his left knee. Sounds like a maintenance day. — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) July 29, 2017

Pedroia’s absence also means the slumping Bogaerts is in the lineup; he’ll play shortstop and bat sixth.

Mitch Moreland returns to action Saturday night after sitting out Friday’s 4-2 loss. The veteran will play first base and bat seventh, with Hanley Ramirez moving back to his designated hitter spot.

Christian Vazquez will bat eighth and do the catching for Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The left-hander is looking to snap a three-game winless streak dating to June 1 and get back on track in his third start since coming off the disabled list after the All-Star break.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Royals game:

RED SOX (56-48)

Mookie Betts, RF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-3, 3.89 ERA)

ROYALS (54-47)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Mike Moustakas, 3B

Brandon Moss, DH

Alcides Escobar, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Trevor Cahill, RHP (4-3, 3.69 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images