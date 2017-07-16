Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: David Price Starts In Game 2 Of Doubleheader

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense has scuffled to start the second half of the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox have scored six runs in the first three games of their four-game series against the New York Yankees, including being shutout in Game 1 of their doubleheader Sunday.

John Farrell has made some changes to the lineup for Game 2 of the twin bill as Dustin Pedroia, who sat for the first game, will hit third and play second base. Mitch Moreland also returns to the lineup for Game 2, hitting cleanup and playing first base.

David Price will look to snap the Red Sox’s two-game losing streak when he takes the hill Sunday night against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Price hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start since the last time he faced the Yankees when he was tagged for six earned runs in five innings.

Tanaka, on the other hand, has struggled all season, posting a 5.47 ERA during the first half of the campaign. He has had mixed results against Boston, however, as the righty tossed a complete-game shutout in his first start versus the Red Sox at Fenway Park, but surrendered five runs in five innings in a loss at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the complete lineups for Game 2 of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader.

RED SOX (51-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brock Holt, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

David Price, LHP (4-2, 3.91 ERA)

YANKEES (47-42)

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Gary Sanchez, C

Aaron Judge, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Starlin Castro, 2B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Clint Frazier, LF

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Ronald Torreyes, 3B

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (7-8, 5.47 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images