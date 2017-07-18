Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Use Eighth-Inning Rally To Down Boston 4-3

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s offense continues to scuffle out of the All-Star break.

The Red Sox were shut out for the first six innings Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays before eventually falling 4-3 at Fenway Park.

Boston tied the game in the seventh inning thanks to an RBI double by Dustin Pedroia, but the Blue Jays broke the tie in the eighth against Heath Hembree and Boston’s offense was unable to rally.

Eduardo Rodriguez was solid in his return to Boston’s rotation, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings. The lefty showcased good velocity, but his command was shaky as he issued four walks.

The Red Sox fell to 52-42 with the loss, while the Blue Jays improved to 43-49 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unfortunate.

The Red Sox’s offense finally showed some life in the seventh inning when they scored three runs to tie the game, but it was all for naught as the Jays took the lead in the eighth and never looked back.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Roberto Osuna got Christian Vazquez to fly out to end the game.

Boston’s bats were unable to get a rally going against the Toronto closer as they went down in order in the ninth inning.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez was solid in his return to the Red Sox’s rotation. He tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking four.

The left-hander stumbled out of the gate as he gave up a single to Russell Martin and a two-out walk to Justin Smoak in front of Kendrys Morales. The Blue Jays designated hitter made Rodriguez pay as he smashed a two-run double off the Green Monster to give Toronto a two-run first-inning lead.

Toronto struck again in the second when Steve Pearce launched a solo home run over the Green Monster to give the Jays a three-run edge.

Rodriguez settled in after that as he allowed only surrendered three hits after the second inning.

— Fernando Abad tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

— The Blue Jays retook the lead in the eighth inning against Hembree when Pearce ripped an RBI single to left field to score Ezequiel Carrera.

— Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Brock Holt chased home Andrew Benintendi with a sacrifice fly to left-center field. Mookie Betts followed by lacing an RBI single to left to trim Toronto’s lead to one.

Pedroia tied the game by ripping an RBI double off the Green Monster, but, unfortunately for the Red Sox, Betts was thrown out at home attempting to give Boston the lead.

— Benintendi was the only member of the Red Sox’s lineup to record multiple hits. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

— Betts went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

— Mitch Moreland went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

— Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a walk.

— Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Winter comes to Fenway on Tuesday.

Game of Thrones night at Fenway tomorrow. We can't escape it pic.twitter.com/RcNmEmpuRB — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) July 18, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Brian Johnson will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by JA Happ. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images