Red Sox Wrap: Doug Fister Tosses Gem In Boston’s 6-2 Victory Vs. Royals

The Boston Red Sox were in need of a win after losing three straight series, and Doug Fister made sure that happened Monday night.

The right-hander was impressive throughout the Sox’s 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, and the offense backed him up with big innings in the second, fourth and seventh.

With the win, Boston improved to 58-49, while Cleveland dropped to 57-47.

Here’s how this one went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Newcomers.

This game belonged to Fister, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez, all Red Sox newcomers.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Fister took the mound. No, really — the man was on fire Monday night.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister tossed a gem Monday night.

He ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the eighth after pitching seven scoreless innings, but he still only allowed two earned runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings.

The trouble in the eighth was a Bradley Zimmer two-run home run, which cut Boston’s advantage to 6-2.

— Brandon Workman allowed two straight singles, but he got Michael Brantley to fly out and end the threat.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts got the party started with a single in the bottom of the second inning, which drove in both Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez. Eduardo Nunez then plated Betts with an RBI double of his own, although Brock Holt was thrown out at home and failed to score behind him.

— The Sox then added two more runs to their lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to RBI singles by both Betts and Nunez, making it 5-0 Boston.

— Devers added to his already impressive night at the plate with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, making it 6-0 Sox.

— Betts went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run.

— Nunez continued to impress at the plate with a 3-for-5 effort. He had two RBIs, as well.

— Rafael Devers (4-for-4), Vazquez (2-for-4), Xander Bogaerts (1-for-4) and Brock Holt (1-for-3) had the other Boston hits.

— Hanley Ramirez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Moreland all went hitless, although Moreland scored two runs.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Yup, Devers really is that impressive so far.

Red Sox w/ 4+ hits in a game at 20 years old or younger (last 100 years):

Babe Ruth

Ted Williams

Dalton Jones

Tony Conigliaro

Rafael Devers — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 1, 2017

UP NEXT

The Sox will continued their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians with Game 2 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to start for the Red Sox opposite right-hander Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

