Red Sox’s Chris Sale Named All-Star Starter For Second Consecutive Year

Chris Sale has been the best pitcher in the American League this season, and he got validation of that Monday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has been named the AL’s starting pitcher for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday, opposing Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer of the National League.

Chris Sale will start for the AL in Tuesday's #ASG, presented by @MasterCard. pic.twitter.com/Es2lfr5Jve — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2017

It’s the second consecutive year Sale has started the All-Star Game, as he threw the first inning of the 2016 Midsummer Classic as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Sale has been absolutely dominant during his first season in Boston. He ranks second in the AL in wins (11) and ERA (2.75) behind Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Vargas and leads all of baseball with an incredible 178 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings. Sale also boasts the lowest WHIP in the AL (0.90) and has 15 quality starts in 17 outings.

The All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.

