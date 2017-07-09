Rob Font Announces He’s Here To Stay, Compete With Dominant UFC 213 Win

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Rob Font made a statement Saturday night.

The Woburn, Mass., native was supposed to fight in one of the UFC Fight Pass early prelims at UFC 213, but his bout against Douglas Silva de Andrade was moved to the main card after Amanda Nunes pulled out of her title fight with an illness.

That gave the bantamweight fighter the chance to impress mixed martial arts fans on pay-per-view, and he didn’t disappoint.

Straight right, then the left, then the BIG KNEE combo lands for @RobSFont! #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/Fqes1bGure — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017

Font dominated most of the fight, and he ultimately scored a second-round submission victory at 0:24.

And once the fight was over, he made another statement to his fellow UFC fighters.

“I am very thankful for this win,” Font said, via UFC. “Another fight, another finish and I got to show off striking and wrestling in this one. I wanted to show that I’m a well-rounded fighter. I feel like I’m up there with the top guys in the division. With another couple wins, I want to be in the top 5. I’m heading back to the gym to get ready and I want someone who is above me in the rankings next. I would love to fight Pedro Munhoz but I’ll talk to the matchmakers and figure out who is next.”

Font improved to 14-2 as a pro and 4-1 in the UFC with the victory. Silva de Andrade fell to 24-2 as a pro and 2-2 in the UFC.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images