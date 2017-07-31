Rob Gronkowski Is Embracing Tom Brady’s Training Methods (Well, Most Of Them)

Rob Gronkowski is (almost) all grown up.

The New England Patriots tight end, known for destroying opponents on the field and living it up off it, now is following in the footsteps of his world-famous quarterback to try to stay healthier longer. That’s right: Gronk is adopting Tom Brady’s famed fitness plan.

Gronkowski started working with Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, in May, training at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center outside Gillette Stadium, according to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. He’s embracing Brady’s well-publicized health regimen, which focuses on keeping muscles “pliable” through band resistance training and massage therapy in lieu of traditional weight training.

“Just looking at Tom, seeing what he does every day, what he eats, talking to him, personally one-on-one, just learning about the body with him, just seeing how flexible he is, how pliable he is, how loose he is all the time, every day and ready to go, I just felt like it was the time in my career where I needed to devote myself at all levels,” Gronkowski explained to Guregian.

Brady’s fitness plan also includes a strict diet with very few meats and sugars. Gronk hasn’t gone that far, but admitted he tries to at least one of his QB’s plant-based meals per day — if Brady puts it in front of him.

“Tom’s my chef,” Gronkowski said. “I told him I’m only eating them if you have them ready for me,” Gronkowski said. “And he said, ‘Deal.'”

There is one area where Gronk diverts from his mentor, though. Brady doesn’t drink alcohol, but his fun-loving tight end isn’t ready to make that concession. Instead, he’s required to drink three glasses of water for every drink not on TB12’s plan. We hope his locker is near the bathroom.

“Rob has been really committed,” Guerrero told Guregian. “He’s done a great job. The foundation has been set. Certainly, we’re not done.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images