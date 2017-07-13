Sammy Sosa’s Shocking New Look Sparks Barrage Of Internet Jokes

Share this:

Sammy Sosa doesn’t look like your father’s Sammy Sosa.

The former Major League Baseball slugger shocked the internet Monday night during his appearance on ESPN’s broadcast of Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby. The pink hat and shirt Sosa was wearing somehow matched his skin color, which is much lighter than it was during his playing career.

They need to do a #30for30 on Sammy Sosa and not even talk about baseball. "What if I told you that this guy…was also this guy…" pic.twitter.com/94JK1CjdTs — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) July 13, 2017

This is what self-hate looks like: Sammy Sosa before and after pic.twitter.com/UsOkhk7zxp — Little But Talawa (@LittleButTalawa) July 13, 2017

Sosa reportedly has experimented with “skin conditioning” procedures since at least 2009.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with the ex-Chicago Cubs icon’s new look.

Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. pic.twitter.com/1xdKo84Bko — OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017

Ok, why does Sammy Sosa look like a giant piece of taffy? pic.twitter.com/Vk4vWMbRbK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 13, 2017

Congrats to Sammy Sosa on landing the Franken Berry endorsement. pic.twitter.com/SJbgmRpZg8 — brandon® (@brandojerg) July 13, 2017

Bro who turned Sammy Sosa into an eraser pic.twitter.com/npJDuqQGqT — Danté (@Dante_Jordan) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa look like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of Fruity Pebbles. pic.twitter.com/y3nPyL1HtF — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) July 13, 2017

Sosa retired in 2007 and largely has stayed out of the limelight since then.

It doesn’t take a leap of faith to conclude why he has done so.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/The Boys