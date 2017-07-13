Sammy Sosa’s Shocking New Look Sparks Barrage Of Internet Jokes

Sammy Sosa doesn’t look like your father’s Sammy Sosa.
The former Major League Baseball slugger shocked the internet Monday night during his appearance on ESPN’s broadcast of Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby. The pink hat and shirt Sosa was wearing somehow matched his skin color, which is much lighter than it was during his playing career.
Sosa reportedly has experimented with “skin conditioning” procedures since at least 2009.
Naturally, the internet had a field day with the ex-Chicago Cubs icon’s new look.
Sosa retired in 2007 and largely has stayed out of the limelight since then.
It doesn’t take a leap of faith to conclude why he has done so.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/The Boys
