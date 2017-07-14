Stephen Curry Hilariously Roasts Charles Barkley For Bashing Warriors

Share this:

Stephen Curry hasn’t forgotten Charles Barkley’s throwing of shade at the Golden State Warriors.

Curry, Barkley and a slew of other athletes will be taking part in this weekend’s American Century Championship golf tournament. And when “Chef” was asked whether he’d rather play alongside “Sir Charles” or have him as his caddy, the Warriors guard had an unsurprising response.

But Steph made sure to return the favor for Barkley’s jabs at The Dubs over the course of last season.

“I would put Chuck on the bag,” Curry told ASAP Sports. “He’s talked a lot of smack about me and the Warriors in years. So I would load up my bag with some bricks pre-round and definitely put him through that torture for four hours”

Curry definitely got the last laugh, as Golden State steamrolled over the Cleveland Cavaliers to win its second NBA championship in the past three years. Not to mention, the two-time MVP is without question a better golfer than “The Round Mound of Rebound.”

Barkley has never been one to back down from a verbal war, though, so we imagine he’ll have a response for Curry at some point this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images