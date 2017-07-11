Takata Reportedly Recalling 2.7 Million Airbag Inflators Amid New Testing

Share this:

The story that never sleeps just got a fresh cup of coffee.

Takata, who really needs no introduction at this point, plans to recall 2.7 million defective airbag inflators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday, via Reuters. The decision comes amid a period of new testing, and affects Ford, Nissan and Mazda vehicles.

Here the vehicles reportedly affected by the latest recall:

— 627,000 (515,000 U.S.) Nissan Versas from model years 2007 – 2012.

— 2.2 million Ford vehicles

— 6,000 Mazda B-series trucks

Somehow, a situation that couldn’t possibly get much worse, is doing just that.

“Takata has told the public that their line of air bag inflators with moisture absorbent was safe, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson said in a statement, via Reuters. “This recall now raises serious questions about the threat posed by all of Takata’s ammonium nitrate-based airbags.

“If even more are found to be defective, it will take us from the biggest recall ever to something that could become mind-boggling.”

With respect to Senator Nelson, the Takata saga already is mind-boggling.

The defective airbags reportedly are connected to 17 deaths and 180 injuries, globally. Previously, Takata has recalled 46.2 million inflators, 65 percent of which still aren’t repaired. The number of recalled inflators is expected to eclipse 100 million.

Takata filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

