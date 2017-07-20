Thrilling Driver POV Video From Eldora Proves Difficulty Of Dirt Racing

The annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Ohio is one of the signature events on the series calendar. But the race is much more than a visual departure from asphalt racing.

Dirt racing presents drivers with a unique set of challenges they typically won’t find on paved ovals. Small bumps, impaired visuals and a loose surface are just a few of the issues racers had to master at Eldora on Wednesday.

Appreciating the challenging nature of this race might be difficult from afar, but this visor-cam video from Chase Briscoe should do the trick:

Look at those hands work! 😳 pic.twitter.com/2BkfIdtzNG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 19, 2017

Briscoe was able to maintain that impressive control throughout the 75-mile race, as the Brad Keselowski Racing driver finished third behind winner Matt Crafton and runner-up Stewart Frieson.

The track surface became even more loose than normal after Wednesday’s race, thanks to the facility’s legendary, Ford Raptor-drifting owner.