Tickets To Boston Bruins Harbor Cruise On July 19 Still Available

The Boston Bruins Foundation and Bay State Cruise Lines have partnered to host the annual “Boston Bruins Harbor Cruise” on Wednesday, July 19, to help raise money for the 2017 Boston Bruins Foundation Pan-Massachusetts Challenge Bike Team.

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Cruise Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Boards at 6:30 PM)

Departs From: World Trade Center Pier (200 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02110)

Ship: M/V Provincetown II

While onboard, Bruins fans will be able to experience Boston and its beauty while enjoying dancing and the fun-filled music of Scott Damgaard (scottdamgaard.com). The cruise will also provide fans with the opportunity to interact with Bruins alumni and special guests, as well as win one-of-a-kind silent auction and raffle items.

The event is 21-plus and valid identification is required prior to boarding. All net proceeds will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation Bike Team riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge, a two-day, 190-mile route which runs from Sturbridge to Provincetown, MA.

Visit visit bostonbruins.com/harborcruise to purchase tickets.

