Tigers Trade All-Star Outfielder J.D. Martinez To Diamondbacks For Prospects

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a major move Tuesday to strengthen their run at a playoff spot in the National League.
They acquired All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez for a trio of shortstop prospects. The teams announced the trade Tuesday night.
Martinez is batting .305 with 16 home runs with 39 RBI. He bolsters a D-Backs lineup anchored by Paul Goldschmidt.
Some experts were a bit underwhelmed by the Tigers’ return. None of the three players Arizona sent to Detroit were among its top three prospects.
The Tigers are building for the future, and now they have more quality prospects to develop or use in another trade for an established major league player.
