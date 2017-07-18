Tigers Trade All-Star Outfielder J.D. Martinez To Diamondbacks For Prospects

Share this:

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a major move Tuesday to strengthen their run at a playoff spot in the National League.

They acquired All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez for a trio of shortstop prospects. The teams announced the trade Tuesday night.

The #Tigers have acquired INF's Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara & Jose King from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for OF J.D. Martinez. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 18, 2017

Martinez is batting .305 with 16 home runs with 39 RBI. He bolsters a D-Backs lineup anchored by Paul Goldschmidt.

Some experts were a bit underwhelmed by the Tigers’ return. None of the three players Arizona sent to Detroit were among its top three prospects.

Sooo… Tigers just traded JD Martinez for 3 shortstops? Only 1 of whom is a top 10 Dback prospect. Pardon me for feeling a bit underwhelmed — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) July 18, 2017

The Tigers are building for the future, and now they have more quality prospects to develop or use in another trade for an established major league player.

