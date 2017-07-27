Tom Brady Arrives At Patriots Practice Field To Roaring Crowd Of Fans

Any chance to see Tom Brady is a big deal for New England Patriots fans.

The quarterback arrived at training camp Thursday for his 18th NFL season, looking to build upon a 2016 campaign in which his Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in historic fashion. So, naturally, the crowd went wild when Brady showed up on the Gillette Stadium practice field.

Tom Brady coming on to the @GilletteStadium practice fields for Day One of #PatsCamp #wbz pic.twitter.com/9ep4ANbTeq — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 27, 2017

It’s not often you see a player get a reaction that loud at practice, but not every player has five Super Bowl rings and four Super Bowl MVP awards, either.

Patriots training camp began Thursday and is open to the public through Sunday. There also will be two joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, and fans can attend those, too.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images