Tom Brady’s Book Already Among Amazon’s Best-Sellers Since Announcement

It didn’t take long for everyone to get on their computers and preorder Tom Brady’s new book.

The New England Patriots quarterback announced Thursday that he’s releasing a book of his diet and fitness secrets called “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” And less than 24 hours after his announcement, the hardcover version of Brady’s book hit No. 2 on Amazon.com’s list of best-sellers.

Only “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green, who wrote the wildly popular book-turned-movie “The Fault In Our Stars,” sold more hard copies than Brady’s book.

In addition to its No. 2 ranking overall, “The TB12 Method” also is at the top of the list of best-sellers in the Sports Biographies category. Brady’s book comes out Sept. 19 and costs $29.99 for the hardcover edition and $14.99 for Kindle.

