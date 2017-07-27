Type ‘New York Jets Owner’ Into Google, And You’ll Get Hilarious Answer

Who owns the New York Jets? That depends on who you ask.

For most people, the answer to that question is Woody Johnson, who actually bought the Jets in 2000. But if you ask Google, you get a different answer.

The New England Patriots and the Jets always have been fierce rivals, but Brady has gotten the better of them far more often than not. The quarterback owns a 23-7 record against the Jets to go with 44 touchdowns, a 91.9 quarterback rating, an average of 237 yards per game and just 13 interceptions.

So, maybe Google has a point after all.

