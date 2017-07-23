USA Vs. Costa Rica Gold Cup Semifinal Live: Score Updates, Highlights And More

The United States men’s national soccer team takes the next step toward Gold Cup glory Saturday night in Dallas when they take on Costa Rica at Cowboys Stadium.

The Americans are 6-0-1 all time against “Los Ticos” in Gold Cup play and they hope that trend continues Saturday as they barrel toward the Gold Cup final.

Keep it right here for score updates and highlights from USA vs. Costa Rica with our live blog.

9:19 p.m.: Here’s who will take the pitch for both sides.

9:06 p.m: Here is the starting lineup for the Americans.

8:34 p.m.: The stage is set for the giant Gold Cup battle.

8:30 p.m.: USA has been playing well under Bruce Arena.

You gotta hand it to Bruce. If the streak continues tonight, the #USMNT will make a record 10th Gold Cup final. pic.twitter.com/mnqR5Ymy7B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images