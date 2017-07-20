USA Vs. El Salvador Gold Cup Quarterfinal Live: Score Updates, Highlights And More

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





The United States’ pursuit of Gold Cup glory resumes Wednesday night with a quarterfinal matchup versus El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here’s a look at the bracket entering Wednesday night.

U.S. manager Bruce Arena has added a few of the program’s best players to the squad for this round, including goalkeeper Tim Howard. Midfielder Michael Bradley, one of the most experienced U.S. players, also is in the squad. He’ll be making his 134th appearance for Team USA, which is the fourth-most all-time.

Keep it right here for score updates and highlights from USA vs. El Salvador with our live blog.

52nd minute, 2-0 USA: Another great chance for El Salvador, this time for Dennis Pineda from the edge of the penalty box. His shot sailed just past the left post.

49th minute, 2-0 USA: El Salvador easily plays through the middle and creates a shot from 25 yards out. The ball sailed over Tim Howard, but the U.S. defense must be more aware in the final third of the field.

46th minute, 2-0 USA: The second half is underway.

Halftime, 2-0 USA

45th minute, 2-0 USA: The U.S. has doubled its lead thanks to Eric Lichaj’s first career goal for the Red, White and Blue.

41st minute, 1-0 USA: Omar Gonzalez has given the U.S. the crucial first goal. He flicked on a cross from Michael Bradley into the net. It only took a slight touch on the ball.

32nd minute, 0-0: The U.S. has created the majority of quality scoring chances. It’s been an exciting, open game so far.

Tough offside call on @gyasinho takes a goal off the board, but the chances keep coming. 0-0 through 30 minutes.#GoldCup2017 | #USA pic.twitter.com/CywHLNALZ9 — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 20, 2017

21st minute, 0-0: Darlington Nagbe is shown a yellow card for just the sixth time in his career. He’s the first American player booked tonight.

16th minute, 0-0: Clint Dempsey finds Gyasi Zardes but the forward is offside.

El Salvador has played quite well so far.

Great start from #SLV , playing with REAL energy and testing the #USMNT defenders, who are looking very much like MORTAL MEN. 0-0, 14th min — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 20, 2017

8th minute, 0-0: Team USA nearly scores but Clint Dempsey’s attempt from the doorstep was denied by the El Salvador goalkeeper.

Thisclose to history for @clint_dempsey.#USAvSLV still scoreless through 10 minutes in Philadelphia.pic.twitter.com/E9my5jp6Yb — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 20, 2017

7th minute, 0-0: Gyasi Zardes has given the U.S. its first corner kick of the game.

4th minute, 0-0: The U.S. nearly gave up the first goal of the night, but Tim Howard was ready to make a clutch save.

1st minute, 0-0: The anthems are over and we’re underway!

8:47 p.m.: The U.S. has fared very well versus El Salvador.

#USMNT enters tonight 16-1-5 vs El Salvador. The only loss was a 1992 friendly in San Salvador. — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) July 20, 2017

8:30 p.m. ET: Here are the starting lineups.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images