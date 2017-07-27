USA Vs. Jamaica Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of Gold Cup Final

Pregame: Bruce Arena is bucking his own trend with this USA lineup.

Entering his 14th game, this is the first time he has opted for the same starting 11 in consecutive games. USA is unbeaten in 13 games to start his second tenure, so he must know what he’s doing.

Five USA players, Michael Bradley, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Jorge Villafaña and Graham Zusi, started Feb. 5 in USA’s 1-0 exhibition win over Jamaica.

New England Revolution midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson starts as Jamaica’s holding midfielder. He and his teammates are confident of their chances of earning an upset win and excited about the occasion.

8:45 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.

Here's how both teams line up for the #GoldCup2017 Final! Coverage starts at 9pm ET on @FS1. #USAvJAM pic.twitter.com/KgCejuxE5a — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2017

Here’s how the teams are expected to line up.

United States

Jamaica

8:30 p.m. ET: Will this be the United States men’s soccer team’s or Jamaica’s golden moment?

The teams will play for regional-soccer supremacy on Wednesday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

The U.S. is vies for its sixth Gold Cup crown, and victory would clinch one of two objectives that would make 2017 a “perfect year” for the team (the other is qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup) in the eyes of head coach Bruce Arena describes it.

Jamaica has is playing in its second consecutive Gold Cup final, and the Reggae Boyz are keen to upset the odds and win its first-ever title.

The Gold Cup final is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Levi’s Stadium.

