Watch Eduardo Nunez Say Goodbye To Giants Teammates After Red Sox Trade

Professional athletes need to be ready to pack up and leave at the drop of a hat, and sometimes an exit happens smack dab in the middle of a game.

‘The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night traded utility man Eduardo Nunez to the Boston Red Sox for a pair of prospects, and the 30-year-old received the news during the Giants’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at AT&T Park.

CSN Bay Area cameras were rolling on the final moments of Nunez’s Giants career as he collected his belongings in the San Fran dugout and calmly headed down the steps to the clubhouse. Along the way, he got plenty of hugs and handshakes as he said goodbye to his now former teammates.

Eduardo Nuñez is on the move #HugWatch pic.twitter.com/Lkc25r1waM — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 26, 2017

You probably never get used to such an abrupt life change, but Nunez isn’t a stranger to midseason trades. This is the third time since 2014 he’s been traded, so he’s now a veteran of midseason moves.

H/t to Yahoo! Sports