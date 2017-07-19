Watch Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony Dominate Some Guys In Pickup Game

Share this:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony are among the best players in the NBA, so it’s no surprise they can embarrass your average pickup basketball player on the court.

But some poor dudes got to experience that firsthand recently at UCLA.

Trainer Chris Brickley of Academy Basketball, which organizes skills and training clinics for youths and NBA players alike, posted video on Instagram on Tuesday of some of the carnage that took place when Irving and Anthony joined the fray. The pair played on the same team and made it look pretty darn easy.

@kyrieirving ➕ @carmeloanthony ➡️ Dangerous summer pickup team‼️ // @academy.basketball A post shared by Chris Brickley (@cbrickley603) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

And if that wasn’t enough domination for you, new Minnesota Timberwolves swingman and three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler joined in, too.

@carmeloanthony – @kyrieirving – @jimmybutler – @academy.basketball A post shared by Kevin Harrington (@harrington1313) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

It’s probably not very fun to play a pickup game against professionals, but not many people can say they’ve been dunked on by Jimmy Butler, either. You win some, you lose some, we guess.

