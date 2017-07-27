Nationals Go Back-To-Back-To-Back-To-Back As Part Of Five-Home Run Inning

Thursday might have been a day to remember for the Washington Nationals, but it was a day to forget for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Michael Blazek.

During the third inning of an afternoon tilt between the Brewers and Nats, Blazek surrendered back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs. After getting Daniel Murphy to fly out, Blazek surrendered yet another bomb, for a grand total of five homers in six at-bats.

To make matters worse, the 28-year-old was making his first career MLB start.

#Nationals' 3rd inning

1. Goodwin: HR

2. Difo: HR

3. Harper: HR

4. Zimmermann: HR

5. Murphy: (F8)

6. Rendon: HR pic.twitter.com/PhDAgRql4o — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) July 27, 2017

In act of pure mercy, Blazek was pulled after giving up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings.

It’s the first time a team has combined to hit four straight homers since Adam LaRoche, Miguel Montero, Mark Reynolds and Stephen Drew did it for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.

Blazek can take solace in the fact he wasn’t the only Brewers pitcher to take a beating. The Nationals hit two more home runs on their way to 15 runs in the matinee.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images