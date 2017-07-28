Watch Umpire Eject Two Blue Jays Players, Manager In Just Minutes

Some days the calls just do not go your way.

During Thursday afternoon’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics, the home plate umpire decided he had enough a couple of men in blue.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was the first to be tossed, as he yelled something from the dugout at the umpire. The next pitch, after Jays’ starter Marcus Stroman walked A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, Stroman appeared to not agree with the call and barked something in the umpire’s direction.

It did not take long for the umpire to send him home early, as well as Toronto catcher Russell Martin after he had something to say about his pitcher’s ejection.

The day was not all bad for the home team, however, as Steve Pearce hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to give Toronto an 8-4 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images