Watch Yankees’ Aaron Judge Hit Massive Home Run That Breaks Statcast

Aaron Judge has been slumping since he won the 2017 Home Run Derby, but he broke out of it with a mammoth home run Friday night.

The New York Yankees rookie phenom stepped to the plate in the top of the fifth inning at Safeco Field and put a charge into a 2-1 breaking ball from Seattle Mariners right-hander Andrew Moore, and it came close to leaving the stadium entirely.

In fact, Judge hit the ball so hard that Major League Baseball’s Statcast was unable to track it.

Take a look at the massive home run.

Wow.

Safe to say Judge’s slump might have come to an end with that moonshot.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images