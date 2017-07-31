What Roma Vs. Juventus At Gillette Stadium Represents For Serie A, Italian Soccer

Juventus and AS Roma accomplished their mission Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The storied Italian soccer clubs treated the 33,039 fans in attendance to an exciting and competitive spectacle in their 1-1 International Champions Cup draw and ensuing penalty-kick shootout, which Juventus won 5-4. They also continued their preparations for the upcoming season in the high-profile exhibition game.

The event previewed the upcoming Serie A (Italian first division) campaign and started to answer Italian soccer’s most important question of the moment: Can anyone de-throne Juventus after six consecutive title-winning seasons.

In the above video, NESN.com’s Rachel Holt and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss what the Boston-area Roma vs. Juventus soccer game means for Serie A in 2017-18, and what it represents for Italian soccer’s hopes of re-capturing the imaginations of fans around the world.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Football Moments 24/7