Xander Bogaerts ‘Responded Favorably’ To Treatment On Right Hand

Xander Bogaerts is ready to go, despite a scare Thursday night.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop was hit on the right hand during the first inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and although he missed Friday’s game, he is back in the lineup for Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field.

Manager John Farrell spoke before the game and said Bogaerts has “responded favorably” to treatment.

To hear more from Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images