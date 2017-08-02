Austin Jackson Robs Hanley Ramirez Of Home Run With Incredible Catch

Going, going, going… robbed.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez thought he had his 18th home run of the season Tuesday night when he hit a long fly ball to the Fenway Park bullpen in right-center field. However, Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made sure that didn’t happen with one of the best catches Fenway (and you) will ever see.

Wow! That’s one web gem we’ll be seeing over and over again for years to come.

Here is an extra look at the extension:

The catch helped Cleveland maintain a two-run lead at the time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images