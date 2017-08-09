‘Big Fudge,’ ‘Thor’ Highlight Top 15 Nicknames For MLB Players Weekend

Who said baseball was getting boring?

The MLB will be hosting “Players Weekend” from Aug. 25-27, where each player was allowed to choose a nickname to don on the back of their jersey.

With that being said, let’s look at, in no particular order, some of the best nicknames that were released today.

Tim Adleman- Pitcher, Cincinnati Reds: “The Microwave”

Although Adleman has had a down year in terms of winning, this is a great nickname that is sure to throw some batters off.

Ervin Santana- Pitcher, Minnesota Twins: “Magic”

While this nickname is extremely simple, it gets right to the point, and Santana deserves it. His slider seems to have “magic” movement sometimes, helping to get him grab 12 wins so far this season.

Trevor Bauer- Pitcher, Cleveland Indians: “Bauer Outage”

Great nickname, but he doesn’t seem to have any outages on the mound, as he already has pitched 113 innings this season.

Bradley Zimmer- Center Field, Cleveland Indians: “Machine”

Like “Magic,” “Machine” gets right to the point, and Zimmer’s 6’5″, 220-pound frame speaks for itself.

Lane Adams- Center Field, Atlanta Braves: “L.A. Swiftness”

Adams definitely gets style points for the word play with his name on this one.

Javier Baez- Second Base, Chicago Cubs: “El Mago”

Translating to “The Magician” in English, this one just makes sense for Baez. He has an uncanny ability to tag base runners and has turned in more than a few ridiculous plays in the Cubs’ middle infield.

Tim Beckham- Shortstop, Baltimore Orioles: “Swaggy T”

Following in the footsteps of now Golden State Warrior guard Nick Young, Beckham’s swagger lands him a solid nickname here.

Josh Donaldson- Third Base, Toronto Blue Jays: “Bringer Of Rain”

As if opposing pitchers did not fear Donaldson enough already, this nickname fits very well for the slugger.

Robert Osuna- Pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays: “No Panic”

It does seem like Osuna does not have the ability to panic with the third most saves in the Majors this year at 29.

Mikie Mahtook- Center Field, Detroit Tigers: “Night Hawk”

It really doesn’t matter who picks this one, it’s a very intimidating and effective nickname.

Mitch Moreland- First Base, Boston Red Sox: “2-Bags”

Inspired by his mass amount of doubles, nobody can argue with Moreland’s decision.

Brad Ziegler- Pitcher, Miami Marlins: “Unicorn”

Maybe it’s because even at 37 the former Red Sox reliever still is effective, but who knows. We don’t get it, but we love it.

Jake Marisnick- Center Fielder, Houston Astros: “Big Fudge”

Marisnick has had this nickname for a while, and it’s a classic.

Chris Herrmann- Catcher, Arizona Diamondbacks: “Herrm The Worm”

I think it is just low hanging fruit for Herrmann because it rhymes, but you have to have some guts to go with this one.

Noah Syndergaard- Pitcher, New York Mets: “Thor”

This has been Syndergaard’s go-to for a little while now, and it still has the ability to strike fear into the hearts of batters.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images