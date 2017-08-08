Celebrate 1992 Dream Team’s 25th Anniversary With Larry Bird, Magic Johnson Highlights

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the greatest basketball team of all-time won an Olympic gold medal.

The 1992 United States Olympic men’s basketball squad, simply known as the “Dream Team,” played its final matchup of the Barcelona Games on Aug. 8. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Co. beat Croatia 117-85 to take home the gold.

Here are some highlights of Bird and Johnson from that famous Olympic tournament.

Magic & Bird in action for the DREAM TEAM! #DreamTeam25 🇺🇸🏀🏅 A post shared by NBA History (@nbahistory) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The United States has put together some excellent Olympic rosters of late, and the U.S. has won three straight gold medals in men’s basketball at the Summer Games. But we still aren’t likely to see a better roster than the 1992 team. Eleven of that team’s 12 players have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

