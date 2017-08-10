Celtics, Sixers Set To Play Game In London In 2017-18 Regular Season

The Boston Celtics will leave New England to play in the original England in the regular season for the first time in franchise history next year.

The C’s and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in next season’s NBA London Game, the league announced Thursday. The matchup is scheduled for Jan. 11 at The O2 Arena and will be a designated away game for the Celtics.

“The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a loyal global following for decades, and we welcome the opportunity to connect again with our international fans,” Celtics team president Rich Gotham said in a statement. “We’re happy to be returning to London to play our rivals the 76ers in front of London’s fans, and look forward to the exciting atmosphere at The O2.”

The Celtics’ only other international regular-season game was on Dec. 3, 2015, against the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City. The game will be broadcast live on CSN New England and 98.5 The Sports Hub, as well as on BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images