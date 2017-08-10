Celtics Vs. Wizards, Cavs Vs. Warriors Highlight NBA Christmas Schedule

The Boston Celtics are no strangers to playing on Christmas Day, and they’ll do so again during the 2017-18 NBA season.

The C’s will host the Washington Wizards on Christmas at 5:30 p.m. ET. It’s the Celtics’ 31st Christmas Day game, and they have a 13-17 record in these contests. It will be just the second Christmas Day home game in Celtics history, too.

This also is the same matchup we saw in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Celtics won in seven games.

Boston and Washington have developed a nice rivalry over the last year. In addition to their seven-game playoff series during the 2016-17 campaign, the Wizards wore all black to stage a funeral before a regular-season meeting with the Celtics, and C’s forward Jae Crowder and Wiz point guard John Wall got into a bit of a scuffle after a game at TD Garden.

A Christmas Day game is the next logical step for this rivalry.

Here are the rest of the Christmas Day matchups for the upcoming season.

