Daniel Suarez’s Top-10 Streak Ends After Heavy Impact With Kasey Kahne

Daniel Suarez proved during Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race that being on a hot streak is no guarantee of success.

Suarez headed to Michigan International Speedway fresh off his career-best third-place finish in the I Love New York 355 at The Glen and his fourth-consecutive top-10 finish. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, however, will leave Michigan having recorded his first DNF since the season-opening Daytona 500.

Kasey Kahne made a move down the inside of Suarez during the final stage Sunday, misjudged how close the two were on exit, cut across the No. 19’s nose and put both cars in the wall on the back straight. The sole Mexican driver in the series saw Kahne moving back up the track and lifted off the throttle, but wasn’t able to avoid hitting the No. 5.

.@Daniel_SuarezG was riding a hot streak coming into Michigan. He leaves with his first DNF since the Daytona 500. #NASCARonNBCSN pic.twitter.com/0bRbvBSjvI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2017

Kahne similarly was in a sense of disbelief over the accident, telling NBC Sports “I was going by him, so I don’t really understand why we hit, but we did.”