Darrell Arthur Makes Very Bold Statement About Nuggets’ NBA Season Outlook

They say you should shoot for the stars, because if you miss, you’ll still land in the clouds. But Darrell Arthur is aiming outside the solar system.

The Denver Nuggets forward joined teammate Gary Harris on Tuesday for the unveiling of the club’s new uniforms for the 2017-18 season. As is typical of such events, the ceremony featured plenty of hype about how good the Nuggets are going to be next season. That’s when Arthur decided to raise the bar with this hot take, courtesy of BSN Denver’s Harrison Wind:

Darrell Arthur: "We can be a contender for sure, right up there with Golden State." pic.twitter.com/d7ehUqeWn1 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2017

There you have it. Set your calendars for a Western Conference Finals matchup between Golden State and Denver.

Of course, Arthur has every right to be confident in his squad; we wouldn’t expect him to predict the Nuggets missing the postseason. Besides, there’s a reason for his excitement, as Denver could be a sleeper in the West next season. The club added Paul Millsap this summer to form a formidable frontcourt with Nikola Jokic, one of the best young big men in the league. Harris and Will Barton are solid scorers in the backcourt, and young guns Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray both have high ceilings.

Is that enough to compete with Kevin Durant and the Dubs? In short: No. But as a famous regional manager hockey player once said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images