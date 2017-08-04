DeMarcus Cousins Reached Out To ‘Everybody’ About Joining Pelicans

Every team in the Western Conference is trying to catch up to the Golden State Warriors.

The New Orleans Pelicans made their biggest move during the season when they traded for center DeMarcus Cousins, but otherwise, they haven’t made any splashes this offseason. But that wasn’t for lack of trying, as Cousins told reporters Thursday that he reached out to “everybody” once free agency began.

Here's @boogiecousins' full quote on his recruiting efforts this summer for the #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gCvXGci71l — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) August 3, 2017

The Pelicans have a great frontcourt in Cousins and Anthony Davis, but it wasn’t enough apparently to lure any top free agents to New Orleans. The team re-signed Jrue Holiday to a five-year contract and signed Rajon Rondo to back him up, but it likely won’t be enough to improve upon its 34-48 record much.

Having Cousins and Davis together for a full season could potentially earn the Pelicans a low playoff seed, but Cousins will have to make a lot more phone calls if they really want to compete.

