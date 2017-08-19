Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Davis Welcome Baby Girl With Special Birthday

The Captain officially is a father.

Derek Jeter’s wife, fashion model Hannah Jeter (née Davis), gave birth Thursday to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named Bella Raine Jeter. The New York Yankees and The Players’ Tribune, which Jeter founded, both sent their congratulations to the ex-Yankees shortstop Friday on Twitter.

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017

Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can't wait to meet her! pic.twitter.com/EjQpoNgiqT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2017

Jeter and Davis announced they were expecting their first child back in February, about seven months after the couple wed in July 2016. Apparently their timing was pretty good, too; their daughter Bella will share a birthday with former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada, who was Jeter’s teammate for 17 years and part of New York’s “Core Four” along with Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte.

Of course, Bella also was born on the same day as Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, but we’d imagine that wasn’t part of the Jeters’ plan.

Jeter will have more on his plate than just daddy duties, as he recently led a group of investors that purchased the Miami Marlins from team owner Jeffrey Loria. That means the 43-year-old added “MLB co-owner” and “father” to his résumé in a span of under a week. Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Elsa/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images