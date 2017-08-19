Dodgers Acquire Curtis Granderson From Mets, Bolster Loaded Outfield

The best team in Major League Baseball is trying to widen the massive gulf between itself and the rest of the league.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the New York Mets in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Mets also will send cash considerations to the Dodgers in the trade.

Granderson batted just .228 in 111 games with New York this season but has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. The 36-year-old also is an above-average defender capable of playing all three outfield positions and is a strong clubhouse presence.

Acquiring another outfielder wasn’t exactly a pressing need for the red-hot Dodgers, who already boast a rock-solid, four-man outfield rotation in left fielders Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor, center fielder Joc Pederson and right fielder Yasiel Puig. But Granderson gives manager Dave Roberts yet another option off the bench along with center fielder Enrique Hernandez, and his speed and defense could be valuable assets in the postseason.

L.A. enters Saturday an incredible 52 games over .500 at 86-34 and is on pace for 116 wins, which would tie the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Seattle Mariners for the most regular season wins in major league history.

That’s a pretty good situation for Granderson, who leaves a struggling Mets club that likely will miss the postseason. But the 14-year veteran still took time to thank New York and its fans via Instagram on Saturday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images