Dodgers Vs. Mets Live Stream: Watch Yu Darvish’s Debut With Los Angeles

All eyes will be on Yu Darvish on Friday.

The star pitcher, who the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired ahead of the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, will make his first start with the club Friday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

In 22 starts this season with the Texas Rangers, the 30-year-old Darvish went 6-9, hurled 148 strikeouts and posted a 4.01 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Those numbers are a bit skewed by a horrendous last start with Texas, but Darvish still is expected fill in seamlessly for the injured Clayton Kershaw.

Here’s how to watch Darvish’s debut online:

When: Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB.TV

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images