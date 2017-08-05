Dortmund Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch German Super Cup Online

It’s nearly time to find out who will reign supreme in the German Super Cup.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich enter Saturday’s title game with five trophies apiece, and whichever team wins will have the most victories in Super Cup history. The two sides have met in the final four times since 2010, splitting the games 2-2.

Both teams have their issues this year, but Dortmund historically has reigned supreme at Signal Iduna Park. The club hasn’t lost to a Bundesliga team there since the 2014-15 season.

Here’s how you can watch Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in the Super Cup.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Bundesliga