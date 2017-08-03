Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Who We’re Buying, Selling For Watkins Glen 355

For the second time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed for a road course, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Watkins Glen 355 at Watkins Glen International.

The 3.40-mile course in New York is one of the coolest tracks on the NASCAR calendar. Dominated for years by Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon, the Glen now is in search of a new master. And, as is always the case with road races, predicting who will succeed can be difficult.

But that’s where we come in.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen:

Must pick: Kyle Busch

Cases could be made here for Kevin Harvick, who won a road race earlier this season at Sonoma Raceway, and Denny Hamlin, who always runs well on road courses. Still, with Stewart and Gordon out of the picture, the favorite has to be Kyle Busch.

In 12 races at Watkins Glen, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a series-high two wins and 10 finishes in the top 10. Coming off his win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Busch will be looking to make his break from victory lane especially brief. We like his chances to do it.

Stay away: Ryan Newman

If you’re looking for a B-List fill in this weekend, we suggest you don’t pick Newman.

The Richard Childress Racing driver hasn’t finished in the top 10 at Watkins Glen since 2006, and has led just 20 laps at the course in his career. He might finish in the top 15, but you there are better B-List options this week.

Sleeper pick: A.J. Allmendinger

Speaking of great B-List options, Allmendinger might be the best in the sport this week.

In eight races at the Glen, the former IndyCar driver has three top-fives and five top-10s, including a victory in 2014. Futhermore, Allmendinger driver has finished outside the top 20 only once in New York. Start him with confidence Sunday.

Value pick: Erik Jones

Honestly, few C-List drivers have us feeling confident this weekend.

Ultimately, though, Jones’ talent and track record season make him the most logical choice here, with respect to Daniel Suarez. Toss the future JGR driver in your lineup on Sunday, and hope for the best.

