Giancarlo Stanton Extends Home Run Streak To Six Games With Colossal Blast

Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton entered Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with 22 home runs since July 5, and he added to that hot streak with a mammoth shot in the third inning.

Stanton’s latest blast extended his homer streak to six games. The home run also was his 44th of the season, breaking the team record for homers in a single campaign that he set Monday night with his 43rd.

Making this home run even more impressive was the fact it came against Giants ace and former World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner.

At this rate, Stanton reaching the 50-homer mark seems like a lock. Hitting 60 might be within reach, too.

Giancarlo Stanton is the 4th player with 11 HR through the 1st 15 days of a calendar month (from @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/slzJLm0wWZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images