Here’s How Much Floyd Mayweather Claims He’ll Make For Conor McGregor Fight

We know Floyd Mayweather Jr. is going to make a lot of money for his fight against Conor McGregor later this month, but the actual dollar amount could be jaw-dropping.

Mayweather suggested on Showtime’s “All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor” series that’ll make $300 million or more for the Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back,” Mayweather said in the clip, per TMZ Sports. “We not talking about no contract, and I don’t knock nobody, we not talking about no contract for no four years or no contract for no five years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes. We’re just being real.”

This is in line with what many have speculated, seeing as how Mayweather reportedly made well over $200 million for his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao. But TMZ’s breakdown in the video above shows just how crazy the payday could be.

If the fight lasts all 12 rounds (36 minutes) — which would be relatively surprising given how much of an underdog McGregor, who has zero professional boxing experience, is leading up to the bout — and Mayweather earns $300 million total, that means the man they call “Money” will rake in more than $8 million per minute, or almost $139,000 per second.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images