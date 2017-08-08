Is Tom Brady Going To Star In A New Talk Show With Jim Gray On Amazon?

Tom Brady already has a line of sleepwear with Under Armour, his own at-home meal kits, a sports therapy center and a self-help/fitness book coming out in September, but the New England Patriots quarterback might have another opportunity on his list this season.

Deadspin obtained an Amazon survey about a possible talk show starring Brady and Westwood One radio reporter Jim Gray. The survey, which ended Aug. 6, asked people how likely they would be to watch a half-hour show with the following description:

Introducing a 30-minute talk show starring current NFL legend Tom Brady and sports journalist Jim Gray. The weekly show takes place in a relaxed non-studio environment throughout the NFL season and includes three core segments. First is an inside look into the life of Tom Brady and what drives him — such as an investigation into his vegan diet, his fitness and recovery routines, his private life, and off-season downtime in Montana hanging out with teammates. Second is a look into topical issues about sports, the NFL and modern life, as well historical tours of iconic sports locations such as Fenway Park and an all access look at Gillette Stadium, Tom’s home away from home and headquarters for the New England Patriots. Last, Tom and Jim will preview Thursday Night NFL games and discuss the 2017-2018 NFL season as a whole from Tom’s unique perspective as the weeks unfold toward the playoffs.

Brady already appears with Gray on Westwood One every week during the regular season before “Monday Night Football” games, and it sounds as though this wouldn’t be a whole lot different. The potential titles listed on the survey were “Tom Brady: Unfiltered,” “Tom Brady: On Point,” “Tom Brady: Unscripted,” “Unprecedented: Tom Brady,” “Primetime: Tom Brady” and simply “Tom Brady.”

It seems the show still is in the early stages, but it is interesting to see Brady involved in another non-football venture after his 40th birthday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images